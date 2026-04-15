Trade Metcash Limited - MTSau CFD

What is Metcash Limited (MTSau)?

Metcash Limited is an Australian wholesale distribution and marketing company serving independent retailers in the food, liquor, and hardware sectors. It supplies a wide range of products, including groceries, fresh produce, beverages, and household items. Metcash operates through various banners and brands, supporting small and medium-sized retailers across urban and regional areas. The company provides supply chain management, marketing services, and retail support to its customers. Metcash's business model focuses on leveraging scale and logistics capabilities to offer competitive pricing and product availability. It plays a significant role in the independent retail market by enabling retailers to compete with larger chains. Metcash also engages in acquisitions and partnerships to expand its distribution network and product offerings.

Metcash Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Metcash Limited’s trading levels, currently priced at A$3.014. The intraday range has fluctuated from A$2.987 to A$3.026, reflecting a daily change percentage of 0%.

FAQ: Metcash Limited (MTSau)

What is the current price of MTSau stock?

The latest price stands at A$3.014.

Does MTSau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does MTSau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Metcash Limited does not have an official office in the UAE and operates via distributors.

What is MTSau best known for?

Metcash Limited is most famous for wholesale distribution to independent retailers.

What assets are typically shown together with MTSau?

Commonly shown alongside MTSau: HOLMb, Globalstar, Inc., iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF