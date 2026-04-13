Trade iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF - EMB CFD

What is iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)?

The iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated emerging market sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds. It provides investors with exposure to a broad range of fixed income securities issued by emerging market governments and entities. The fund is designed to offer diversification benefits through its holdings across various countries and sectors within emerging markets. It is managed by a global investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds and indexed investment strategies. The fund's portfolio typically includes bonds with varying maturities and credit qualities, aiming to balance risk and return. It is utilized by investors seeking income and potential capital appreciation through emerging market debt exposure within a U.S. dollar framework.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, currently priced at $96. Its price has fluctuated between $95.22 and $95.87, reflecting a daily change of +0.4507%.

FAQ: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

What is the current price of EMB stock?

The current price is $96.

Does EMB pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by this fund.

Does EMB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is EMB best known for?

The fund is most famous for providing exposure to USD-denominated emerging market bonds.

What assets are typically shown together with EMB?

Commonly shown alongside EMB: Abercrombie, STMicroelectronics, Hill & Smith Holdings PLC