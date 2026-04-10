Trade Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - ANF CFD

What is Abercrombie (ANF)?

Abercrombie & Fitch is an American retailer specializing in casual wear for young consumers. Founded in the late 19th century, the company has evolved from an outfitter of hunting and fishing gear to a global fashion brand. It operates a range of stores offering apparel, accessories, and personal care products targeting a youthful demographic. The company is known for its distinctive branding and store experience, which emphasize a lifestyle-oriented approach. Abercrombie & Fitch's product lines include clothing for men, women, and children, with a focus on casual and comfortable styles. The company has expanded its presence internationally through physical stores and e-commerce platforms. It also manages several sub-brands catering to different market segments. Over the years, Abercrombie & Fitch has undergone various strategic shifts to adapt to changing consumer preferences and retail environments. The company is headquartered in the United States and maintains a significant footprint in the fashion retail industry.

Abercrombie Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market shifts, with Abercrombie priced at $98.87. The stock has moved between $96.96 and $103.26 during the session, showing a daily change of -4.6599%.

FAQ: Abercrombie (ANF)

What is the current price of ANF stock?

The current price stands at $98.87.

Does ANF pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by the company.

Does ANF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Abercrombie operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is ANF best known for?

Abercrombie is most famous for its casual apparel and fashion retail brand.

What assets are typically shown together with ANF?

Commonly shown alongside ANF: Tectonic Therapeutic Inc, State Street SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Cts Eventim