Trade Cts Eventim AG - EVD CFD

What is Cts Eventim (EVD)?

CTS Eventim is a company operating in the live entertainment and ticketing industry. It provides ticketing services for a wide range of events, including concerts, sports, theater, and cultural activities. The company also organizes and promotes live events, managing venues and offering event-related services. CTS Eventim operates internationally, serving as a major player in the European live entertainment market. Its ticketing platforms facilitate the sale and distribution of tickets through various channels, including online and retail outlets. The company collaborates with event organizers, venues, and artists to support the production and promotion of live events. CTS Eventim's integrated approach encompasses ticketing technology, event management, and venue operations.

Cts Eventim Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Cts Eventim at €53.005. The session's price has moved between €52.795 and €53.345, marking a change of -1.673%.

FAQ: Cts Eventim (EVD)

What is the current price of EVD stock?

The current price is €53.005.

Does EVD pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EVD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cts Eventim does not have an official UAE office or subsidiary and operates via local partners.

What is EVD best known for?

Cts Eventim is most famous for its event ticketing services.

What assets are typically shown together with EVD?

Commonly shown alongside EVD: iShares USD High Yield Corp Bond ESG SRI UCITS ETF, Evoke PLC, Catapult Group International