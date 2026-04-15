Trade Penguin Solutions Inc - PENG CFD

What is Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG)?

Penguin Solutions Inc is a technology company specializing in the design, manufacture, and support of high-performance computing systems. The company focuses on delivering customized solutions for enterprise, government, and academic clients, emphasizing scalability and efficiency. Its product offerings include servers, storage systems, and integrated software designed to support complex computational workloads. Penguin Solutions operates within the broader information technology sector, addressing needs in data centers, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence applications. The company is known for its commitment to open-source technologies and collaboration with industry partners to advance computing infrastructure. Its services extend to consulting, system integration, and technical support, aiming to optimize client operations. Penguin Solutions has established a presence in multiple markets through a combination of direct sales and channel partnerships. The company’s approach integrates hardware innovation with software capabilities to meet evolving demands in high-performance computing environments.

Penguin Solutions Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing shopping activity, with Penguin Solutions Inc priced at $26.43. Its intraday trading range is from $25.46 to $26.44, with a daily percentage change of +2.9228%.

FAQ: Penguin Solutions Inc (PENG)

What is the current price of PENG stock?

The current price stands at $26.43.

Does PENG pay dividends?

Penguin Solutions Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PENG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Penguin Solutions Inc has no official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is PENG best known for?

Penguin Solutions Inc is most famous for its advanced printing and digital imaging technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with PENG?

Commonly shown alongside PENG: uniQure N.V., NVIDIA Corp, Plus500