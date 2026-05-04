Trade Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares - VHT CFD

What is Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)?

The Vanguard Health Care ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index. This index includes stocks of companies engaged in the health care sector within the United States, covering industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and health care providers. The fund invests across a broad spectrum of health care companies, including large, mid, and small capitalizations, to represent the sector comprehensively. Managed by Vanguard, the ETF offers a low-cost, passive investment vehicle for gaining exposure to the health care industry. It serves as a tool for investors seeking diversification within the health care sector and participation in its long-term growth potential.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Vanguard Health Care ETF valued at $271.51. Trading has ranged from $269.47 to $271.83 during the session, with a daily percentage change of -0.0957%.

FAQ: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

What is the current price of VHT stock?

Vanguard Health Care ETF is priced at $271.51 currently.

Does VHT pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends to investors.

Does VHT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vanguard does not maintain a direct presence in the UAE but operates via local partners.

What is VHT best known for?

It is most famous for its exposure to healthcare sector equities.

What assets are typically shown together with VHT?

Commonly shown alongside VHT: Owens Corning, T Rowe, Figma Inc.