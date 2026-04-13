Trade Figma Inc. - FIG CFD

What is Figma Inc. (FIG)?

Figma Inc. is a software company known for its web-based design and prototyping tools. It provides a collaborative platform that enables designers, developers, and teams to create user interface designs and prototypes in real time. The company's software supports vector graphics editing and offers features that facilitate teamwork and feedback during the design process. Figma's platform is accessible via web browsers, promoting cross-platform compatibility and ease of access. The company operates within the broader software industry, focusing on tools that enhance creativity and productivity in digital design workflows. Its products are utilized across various sectors including technology, marketing, and product development.

Figma Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday shifts, with Adocia SA currently priced at $19.03. The session's range extends from $17.69 to $19.35, with a daily percentage change of +5.374%.

FAQ: Figma Inc. (FIG)

What is the current price of FIG stock?

Figma Inc.'s current price is $19.03.

Does FIG pay dividends?

Figma Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does FIG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Figma Inc. operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is FIG best known for?

Figma Inc. is most famous for its collaborative web-based design and prototyping software.

What assets are typically shown together with FIG?

Commonly shown alongside FIG: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF, Philip Morris, Copa Holdings SA