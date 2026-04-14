Trade Philip Morris International Inc - PM CFD

What is Philip Morris (PM)?

Philip Morris International is a multinational tobacco company that focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products. Established as a separate entity from its former parent company, it operates globally, with a presence in numerous countries across various continents. The company is known for its portfolio of well-known cigarette brands and has expanded into smoke-free alternatives and reduced-risk products as part of its long-term strategic initiatives. Its operations encompass research and development, production, and distribution, aiming to meet diverse consumer preferences. Philip Morris International engages in regulatory and public health discussions related to tobacco and nicotine products. The company also invests in scientific research to explore alternatives to traditional smoking. It maintains a complex supply chain and works with various stakeholders, including governments and health organizations, to navigate the regulatory environment. Philip Morris International's business activities reflect ongoing shifts in the tobacco industry toward innovation and adaptation to changing market demands.

Philip Morris Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intra-session changes with Philip Morris priced at $159.11. The price range has been between $157.36 and $160.32, reflecting a daily change percentage of -2.3197%.

FAQ: Philip Morris (PM)

What is the current price of PM stock?

Philip Morris's current price is $159.11.

Does PM pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Philip Morris has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is PM best known for?

Philip Morris is most famous for its tobacco products and brands.

What assets are typically shown together with PM?

Commonly shown alongside PM: Lloyd Growth Equity UCITS ETF, Summit Therapeutics Inc, Cellnex Telecom