Trade Owens Corniing - OC CFD

What is Owens Corning (OC)?

Owens Corning is a global company specializing in the production of building materials and composite solutions. Founded in 1938, the company has developed a broad portfolio that includes insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. Owens Corning serves a variety of markets, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company's products are used in construction, automotive, and infrastructure applications, among others. Owens Corning is recognized for its focus on innovation and sustainability, aiming to improve energy efficiency and environmental performance through its offerings. The company operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices worldwide, supporting a diverse customer base. Its research and development efforts emphasize advanced materials and technologies to meet evolving industry standards and regulatory requirements. Owens Corning's organizational structure includes segments dedicated to insulation, roofing, and composites, reflecting its diversified product lines. The company maintains a commitment to safety, quality, and corporate responsibility in its operations and supply chain management.

Owens Corning Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activity, with Owens Corning currently at $119.41. The price has moved within a range of $115.97 to $120.46, marking a daily percentage change of +0.9639%.

FAQ: Owens Corning (OC)

What is the current price of OC stock?

The current price is $119.41.

Does OC pay dividends?

Owens Corning pays dividends to its investors.

Does OC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Owens Corning operates in the UAE through partners without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is OC best known for?

Owens Corning is most famous for its insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites products.

What assets are typically shown together with OC?

Commonly shown alongside OC: Primis Financial Corp, SPDR MSCI Europe Communication Services UCITS ETF, Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refin