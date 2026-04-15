Trade Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS - TKC CFD

What is Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC)?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is a leading telecommunications and technology services provider based in Turkey. The company offers a wide range of mobile and fixed-line communication services including voice, data, and broadband internet. Turkcell serves both individual consumers and corporate clients, providing solutions such as mobile telephony, digital services, and enterprise communication platforms. It operates a comprehensive network infrastructure and invests in technology development to enhance service quality and coverage. Turkcell also engages in digital transformation initiatives, offering value-added services like mobile payments and cloud computing. The company plays a significant role in Turkey's telecommunications sector and maintains a presence in regional markets.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, now priced at $6.48. The intraday range spans from $6.37 to $6.44, with a daily change percentage of +0.626%.

FAQ: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC)

What is the current price of TKC stock?

The last traded price is $6.48.

Does TKC pay dividends?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TKC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is TKC best known for?

The company is most famous for its mobile telecommunications services.

What assets are typically shown together with TKC?

Commonly shown alongside TKC: Telia, Service Corp International/US, Under Armour