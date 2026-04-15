Trade Service Corp International/US - SCI CFD

What is Service Corp International/US (SCI)?

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services in North America. The company operates funeral homes, cemeteries, and crematoria, offering a range of services including funeral planning, memorialization, and related merchandise. It serves individuals and families through a network of locations that provide end-of-life services. The company also offers prearranged funeral plans and insurance products designed to assist with funeral expenses. Its operations include the management of cemeteries and the provision of cremation services, reflecting trends in consumer preferences for memorialization. Service Corporation International emphasizes compliance with regulatory standards governing deathcare services. The company has developed a comprehensive infrastructure to support its service delivery, including facilities management and customer service. It plays a significant role in the deathcare industry by integrating traditional and contemporary service offerings. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of brands and subsidiaries that cater to diverse cultural and regional needs.

Service Corp International/US Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading conditions, with Service Corp International/US at $80.73. Price has fluctuated from $80.18 up to $81.81 during the day, reflecting a daily change percentage of -1.6933%.

FAQ: Service Corp International/US (SCI)

What is the current price of SCI stock?

The current price stands at $80.73.

Does SCI pay dividends?

Service Corp International/US pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SCI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Service Corp International/US has an official presence in the UAE through a registered subsidiary in Dubai Internet City.

What is SCI best known for?

The company is most famous for providing funeral and cemetery services.

What assets are typically shown together with SCI?

Commonly shown alongside SCI: Tecnoglass Inc, VSE Corp, Intapp Inc