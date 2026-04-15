Trade Under Armour Cl A - UAA CFD

What is Under Armour (UAA)?

Under Armour is an American company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Founded in 1996, the company initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking synthetic fabric shirts designed to enhance athletic performance. Over time, Under Armour expanded its product portfolio to include a wide range of sportswear and equipment catering to various sports and fitness activities. The company operates globally, serving athletes and consumers through retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and wholesale channels. Under Armour is known for its innovation in fabric technology and commitment to research and development to improve athletic performance. Its product lines often incorporate advanced materials aimed at comfort, durability, and functionality. The company also engages in sponsorships and partnerships with professional athletes and sports teams to enhance brand visibility. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Under Armour competes with other major sportswear brands in a highly competitive industry focused on sports apparel and footwear.

Under Armour Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, as Under Armour's price is at $6.35. The range for the day extends from $6.24 to $6.44, with a daily change percentage of -0.1592%.

FAQ: Under Armour (UAA)

What is the current price of UAA stock?

The latest price is $6.35.

Does UAA pay dividends?

Under Armour pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does UAA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Under Armour operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a regional office.

What is UAA best known for?

Under Armour is most famous for its sportswear and athletic apparel.

What assets are typically shown together with UAA?

Commonly shown alongside UAA: McBride PLC, Shoe Carnival Inc, iShares MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF