Trade The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated - 9503 CFD

What is The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (9503)?

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated is a Japanese electric utility company serving the Kansai region. It is responsible for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, employing various energy sources including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and renewable energy. The company manages power infrastructure and aims to provide stable and efficient electricity supply to its customers. It also engages in related energy businesses and initiatives focused on environmental sustainability. The Kansai Electric Power Company plays a key role in the energy sector of western Japan.

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading trends as The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated trades at ¥2532.43. It has oscillated within the range of ¥2510.78 to ¥2545.55, showing a daily change of -0.5051%.

FAQ: The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (9503)

What is the current price of 9503 stock?

The current price stands at ¥2532.43.

Does 9503 pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9503 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is 9503 best known for?

The company is most famous for providing electric power services in the Kansai region of Japan.

What assets are typically shown together with 9503?

Commonly shown alongside 9503: AEM, CTS Corp, Walt Disney Co