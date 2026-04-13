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What is CTS Corp (CTS)?

CTS Corporation is a global manufacturer specializing in electronic components and sensors. Founded in 1896, the company has a long history of providing products for a variety of industries, including automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics. Its product portfolio includes sensors, actuators, and electronic components designed to support applications such as automotive safety systems, industrial automation, and medical devices. CTS Corporation operates manufacturing facilities and design centers worldwide, enabling it to serve a diverse customer base with customized solutions. The company emphasizes research and development to advance its technology offerings and maintain competitiveness in the electronics sector. Over the years, CTS has evolved through acquisitions and internal growth to expand its capabilities and product range. Its operations focus on delivering reliable components that meet stringent quality standards and industry requirements. CTS Corporation's presence in multiple markets reflects its role as a key supplier in the global electronics supply chain.

CTS Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the present market action, with Community Health Systems Inc valued at $55.58. Trading has ranged between $53.48 and $55.02, with a daily change percentage of +0.0364%.

FAQ: CTS Corp (CTS)

What is the current price of CTS stock?

CTS Corp is currently priced at $55.58.

Does CTS pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CTS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CTS Corp does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates through regional partners.

What is CTS best known for?

It is most famous for manufacturing electronic components and sensors.

What assets are typically shown together with CTS?

Commonly shown alongside CTS: Booking Holdings Inc., Macquarie Telecom Group, Euronext