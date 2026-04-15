Trade Macquarie Telecom Group - MAQau CFD

What is Macquarie Telecom Group (MAQau)?

Macquarie Telecom Group is an Australian telecommunications company that provides a range of services including data center hosting, cloud computing, and managed IT services. The company serves corporate, government, and wholesale customers, offering solutions tailored to meet diverse business needs. Established with a focus on delivering reliable and secure telecommunications infrastructure, it operates data centers and network facilities across Australia. Macquarie Telecom Group emphasizes compliance with regulatory standards and invests in technology to support secure and efficient communications. Its service portfolio includes internet connectivity, voice services, and cloud-based platforms designed to enhance operational efficiency for clients. The company has developed expertise in areas such as cybersecurity and disaster recovery, positioning itself as a provider of integrated technology solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it extends its offerings to include hosting and colocation services, catering to organizations requiring robust IT environments. Macquarie Telecom Group plays a role in supporting digital transformation initiatives within the Australian market.

Macquarie Telecom Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing quotes, with Macquarie Telecom Group priced at A$67.858. Its trading range today extends from A$66.393 to A$67.872, with an intraday change of +1.6205%.

FAQ: Macquarie Telecom Group (MAQau)

What is the current price of MAQau stock?

The last recorded price is A$67.858.

Does MAQau pay dividends?

Macquarie Telecom Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MAQau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Macquarie Telecom Group has an established office presence in the UAE, specifically in Dubai Internet City.

What is MAQau best known for?

It is most famous for providing telecommunications and cloud services.

What assets are typically shown together with MAQau?

Commonly shown alongside MAQau: MillerKnoll Inc, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd, Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd.