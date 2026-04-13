Trade Euronext NV - ENX CFD

What is Euronext (ENX)?

Euronext is a pan-European stock exchange operator that provides trading and post-trade services across multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income, derivatives, and commodities. The company operates regulated markets in several European countries, facilitating capital raising and liquidity for issuers and investors. Euronext offers a range of market data, indices, and technology solutions to support financial market participants. It plays a central role in the European financial infrastructure by connecting issuers, investors, and intermediaries through its trading platforms. The company also engages in the development of regulatory and compliance frameworks to ensure market integrity. Euronext's operations contribute to the efficiency and transparency of capital markets in Europe.

Euronext Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, as Euronext trades at €145.45. Its intraday price has ranged from €143.75 to €145.55, showing a daily change percentage of +0.9719%.

FAQ: Euronext (ENX)

What is the current price of ENX stock?

The last price is €145.45.

Does ENX pay dividends?

Euronext pays dividends to shareholders.

Does ENX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Euronext has an official presence in the UAE through a regional office located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is ENX best known for?

Euronext is most famous for operating multiple European stock exchanges and trading platforms.

What assets are typically shown together with ENX?

Commonly shown alongside ENX: ASM Pacific, Quest Diagnostics, Uni-President China