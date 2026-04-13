Trade Quest Diagnostics - DGX CFD

What is Quest Diagnostics (DGX)?

Quest Diagnostics is a leading provider of diagnostic information services, offering a broad range of clinical laboratory testing services. The company serves healthcare providers, hospitals, and patients with testing solutions that support disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. Quest Diagnostics operates an extensive network of laboratories and patient service centers across the United States and internationally. Its services include routine blood tests, genetic testing, and specialized diagnostics in areas such as oncology and infectious diseases. The company invests in advanced technologies and data analytics to improve test accuracy and healthcare outcomes. Quest Diagnostics also collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations to support clinical trials and research initiatives. The company focuses on quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and innovation in laboratory medicine.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session dynamics with Quest Diagnostics priced at $191.86. Its intraday trading has varied from $189.33 to $192.45, resulting in a daily percentage change of +0.0104%.

FAQ: Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

What is the current price of DGX stock?

Quest Diagnostics is trading at $191.86.

Does DGX pay dividends?

Quest Diagnostics pays dividends to its investors.

Does DGX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Quest Diagnostics has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and relies on partners for operations.

What is DGX best known for?

Quest Diagnostics is most famous for its diagnostic testing and laboratory services.

What assets are typically shown together with DGX?

Commonly shown alongside DGX: Kinnevik B, Western Digital, Syrah Resources Limited