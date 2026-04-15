Trade Syrah Resources Limited - SYRau CFD

What is Syrah Resources Limited (SYRau)?

Syrah Resources Limited is an Australian company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of graphite and related mineral resources. The company focuses on supplying natural graphite for use in various industrial applications, including batteries, refractories, and lubricants. Syrah operates mining and processing facilities designed to produce high-quality graphite products. Its activities encompass resource identification, extraction, processing, and marketing to global customers. The company emphasizes sustainable mining practices and technological innovation to enhance product quality and operational efficiency. Syrah Resources plays a role in the supply chain for emerging technologies, particularly in energy storage and electric vehicle markets.

Syrah Resources Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, showing Syrah Resources Limited at A$0.121. Its price range today covers from A$0.109 to A$0.114, with a daily percentage change of +4.5872%.

FAQ: Syrah Resources Limited (SYRau)

What is the current price of SYRau stock?

The current price is A$0.121.

Does SYRau pay dividends?

Syrah Resources Limited does not pay dividends.

Does SYRau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Syrah Resources Limited does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is SYRau best known for?

The company is most famous for producing natural flake graphite and graphite-based products.

What assets are typically shown together with SYRau?

Commonly shown alongside SYRau: Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Manulife Financial Corp (CA)