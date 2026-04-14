Trade Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. - 9201 CFD

What is Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (9201)?

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. is a major Japanese airline headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the mid-20th century, the company operates both domestic and international flights, serving a wide range of destinations across Asia, Europe, North America, and other regions. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services, with a fleet comprising various types of aircraft suited for short-haul and long-haul routes. The airline is known for its extensive network and has been a significant player in the aviation industry, contributing to Japan's connectivity and economic development. Japan Airlines also engages in code-sharing agreements and partnerships with other international carriers to expand its service reach. The company places emphasis on safety, customer service, and operational efficiency. Additionally, it participates in global airline alliances, enhancing its global presence and cooperation with other airlines. Japan Airlines plays a vital role in Japan's transportation infrastructure and international travel sector.

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trades, with Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. priced at ¥2524.8. Its intraday movement ranges between ¥2518.9 and ¥2555.6, showing a daily percentage change of -0.0317%.

FAQ: Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (9201)

What is the current price of 9201 stock?

The current price stands at ¥2524.8.

Does 9201 pay dividends?

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9201 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors but has no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 9201 best known for?

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. is most famous for providing domestic and international airline services.

What assets are typically shown together with 9201?

Commonly shown alongside 9201: Alphabet Inc - C, Hochschild Mining, Bank of Marin Bancorp