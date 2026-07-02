HomeMarkets overviewSharesWestern Digital Corp

Trade Western Digital Corp - WDC CFD

553.86-7.28%
The chart shows the WDC stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 553.86, a high of 601.54, and a low of 555.57.
Sell

552.95

Buy

553.86

0.91
Low: 555.57High: 601.54
Sellers:
16.6667%
Buyers:
83.3333%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.91
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021651 %
(-$4.33)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02165%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000571 %
(-$0.11)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00057%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close598.32
Open601.54
1-Year Change842.85%
Day's Range555.57 - 601.54

Trade Western Digital Corp - WDC

What is Western Digital (WDC)?

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage technology company that designs, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. The company offers a wide range of products, including hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), and data center systems. Western Digital serves various markets such as personal computing, enterprise storage, and consumer electronics. It operates through multiple business segments, focusing on both internal and external storage solutions. The company is known for its innovation in storage technology, contributing to advancements in capacity, performance, and reliability. Western Digital's products are used in applications ranging from personal computing devices to large-scale data centers. The company also provides software and services that complement its hardware offerings. With a global presence, Western Digital maintains manufacturing and research facilities worldwide. It plays a significant role in the data storage industry, addressing the growing demand for digital storage driven by expanding data generation and consumption.

Western Digital Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading conditions affecting Western Digital, priced at $553.86. It has shifted within a daily range from $553.78 to $608.44, showing a daily change percentage of -6.5805%.

FAQ: Western Digital (WDC)

What is the current price of WDC stock?

The current price stands at $553.86.

Does WDC pay dividends?

Western Digital pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WDC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Western Digital has an official presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is WDC best known for?

Western Digital is most famous for manufacturing data storage devices such as hard drives and SSDs.

What assets are typically shown together with WDC?

Commonly shown alongside WDC: Tsingtao Brewery, First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund, ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

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