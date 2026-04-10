Trade AEM - AWXsg CFD

What is AEM (AWXsg)?

AEM is a multinational company specializing in the mining and exploration of precious metals, primarily gold and silver. The company operates mines and exploration projects across multiple continents, focusing on sustainable and responsible mining practices. Its portfolio includes both operating mines and development-stage projects, contributing to its position in the global mining industry. AEM emphasizes environmental stewardship, community engagement, and safety in its operations. The company employs advanced technologies and methodologies to optimize resource extraction and minimize environmental impact. It also engages in various initiatives aimed at improving the economic and social conditions of the communities surrounding its mining sites. AEM's organizational structure supports a diverse workforce and promotes corporate governance aligned with industry standards. The company is involved in continuous exploration efforts to expand its resource base and maintain long-term production capabilities. Through its integrated approach, AEM contributes to the supply of precious metals for industrial, investment, and consumer markets worldwide.

AEM Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session activity, with AEM priced at S$4.825. It has fluctuated from S$4.555 to S$4.825, showing a daily percentage change of +6.1742%.

FAQ: AEM (AWXsg)

What is the current price of AWXsg stock?

AEM is currently priced at S$4.825.

Does AWXsg pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AWXsg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AEM operates in the UAE through partnerships without a direct regional office.

What is AWXsg best known for?

The company is most famous for its semiconductor assembly and test services.

What assets are typically shown together with AWXsg?

Commonly shown alongside AWXsg: NeoGenomics, Comcast A, iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF