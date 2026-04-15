Trade iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF - SCJ CFD

What is iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ)?

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization equities in the Japanese market. The fund provides exposure to a broad range of smaller companies listed in Japan, which may offer growth opportunities distinct from larger, more established firms. By focusing on small-cap stocks, the ETF aims to capture the performance of companies that could benefit from domestic economic trends and innovation. It is managed by BlackRock as part of the iShares family and is used by investors seeking diversification within international equity portfolios, particularly in the Japanese small-cap segment.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF is priced at $103.03. The price has oscillated between $100.98 and $101.93 throughout the session, with a daily percentage movement of -0.9812%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ)

What is the current price of SCJ stock?

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF is currently priced at $103.03.

Does SCJ pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends derived from the underlying equity holdings.

Does SCJ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The fund manager does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and distributes via local partners.

What is SCJ best known for?

The ETF is most famous for providing exposure to small-cap Japanese companies.

What assets are typically shown together with SCJ?

Commonly shown alongside SCJ: WAM Capital, Aegon, Vornado