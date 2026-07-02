Trade Vornado Realty Trust - VNO

What is Vornado (VNO)?

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in commercial properties primarily located in major urban markets in the United States. Its portfolio includes office buildings, retail spaces, and mixed-use developments. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and redeveloping high-quality real estate assets to generate income and capital appreciation. Vornado employs asset management strategies that emphasize tenant relationships, property maintenance, and market positioning. The trust operates with a governance structure designed to align with shareholder interests and regulatory requirements. It monitors market trends and economic indicators to inform investment decisions and portfolio management.

Vornado Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trading, Vornado is at $40.57. Its trading range today lies between $39.85 and $40.48, with a daily change of +0.55%.

FAQ: Vornado (VNO)

What is the current price of VNO stock?

The current price stands at $40.57.

Does VNO pay dividends?

Vornado pays dividends.

Does VNO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vornado operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without a direct office.

What is VNO best known for?

Vornado is most famous for its commercial real estate holdings and management.

What assets are typically shown together with VNO?

Commonly shown alongside VNO: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Globe Life Inc., Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF