Trade Synnex Corporation - SNX CFD

What is Synnex Corporation (SNX)?

Synnex Corporation is an American company specializing in business process services, including IT distribution, logistics, and integration services. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a distributor of technology products and services, serving a broad range of customers including original equipment manufacturers, software publishers, and resellers. Synnex provides supply chain management solutions, IT systems design, and other related services that support the technology ecosystem. The company has developed a global presence, with operations spanning North America, Asia-Pacific, and other regions. Its business model focuses on facilitating the delivery of technology products from manufacturers to end users through a network of resellers and service providers. Synnex has been involved in various strategic partnerships and acquisitions to enhance its service offerings and expand its market reach. The company plays a significant role in the technology distribution industry by enabling efficient supply chain operations and supporting the deployment of IT infrastructure worldwide.

Synnex Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the intraday movement of Synnex Corporation, trading at $205.15. The price range during the session has been between $200.38 and $205.42, with a daily percentage move of +0.3767%.

FAQ: Synnex Corporation (SNX)

What is the current price of SNX stock?

Synnex Corporation closed at $205.15 today.

Does SNX pay dividends?

Synnex Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SNX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Synnex Corporation has a regional presence in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Dubai Internet City.

What is SNX best known for?

The company is most famous for its IT distribution and supply chain services.

What assets are typically shown together with SNX?

Commonly shown alongside SNX: Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Quanex Building Products Corp, ProShares Short Russell2000