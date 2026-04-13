Trade Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc - ELS CFD

What is Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc (ELS)?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, recreational vehicle resorts, and campgrounds across the United States and Canada. The company focuses on providing long-term rental opportunities in lifestyle-oriented communities that cater to a range of residents, including retirees and seasonal visitors. Its portfolio includes a diverse collection of properties offering various amenities and services. The company operates within the real estate sector, emphasizing stable income generation through leasing and property management activities.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, as Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc is valued at $64.31. Its intraday range spans from $62.44 to $64.18 with a daily percentage movement of +0.3441%.

FAQ: Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc (ELS)

What is the current price of ELS stock?

The current price stands at $64.31.

Does ELS pay dividends?

The company pays dividends to its investors.

Does ELS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through regional partners.

What is ELS best known for?

The company is most famous for owning and managing manufactured home communities and RV resorts.

What assets are typically shown together with ELS?

Commonly shown alongside ELS: Cumberland, Helia Group Ltd, CVR Energy Inc