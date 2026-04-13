Trade CVR Energy Inc - CVI CFD

What is CVR Energy Inc (CVI)?

CVR Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing. The company operates refineries that process crude oil into various petroleum products for distribution and sale. Its nitrogen fertilizer segment produces ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers used in agricultural applications. CVR Energy integrates refining and fertilizer operations to leverage feedstock and market opportunities. The company’s activities span production, marketing, and distribution within the energy and agricultural sectors, contributing to supply chains in these industries.

CVR Energy Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels; Minerals Technologies Inc stands at $31.35. Its intraday movement has ranged from $30.58 to $32.07, with a daily change of +2.3522%.

FAQ: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)

What is the current price of CVI stock?

The current price stands at $31.35.

Does CVI pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CVI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CVR Energy Inc does not have an official UAE office or subsidiary and operates through partners or distributors.

What is CVI best known for?

The company is most famous for its refining and nitrogen fertilizer production.

What assets are typically shown together with CVI?

Commonly shown alongside CVI: AerSale Corp, Data#3 Limited, L&G ROBO Global Robotics and Automation UCITS ETF