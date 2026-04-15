Trade Data#3 Limited - DTLau CFD

What is Data#3 Limited (DTLau)?

Data#3 Limited is an Australian information technology company that provides a range of technology solutions and services to public and private sector clients. The company specializes in IT consulting, cloud computing, software licensing, and infrastructure management. Data#3 supports organizations in digital transformation initiatives by delivering tailored technology strategies and implementations. Its offerings include hardware and software procurement, managed services, and support for enterprise IT environments. The company partners with leading technology vendors to provide comprehensive solutions that address business needs. Data#3 operates with a focus on innovation, customer service, and operational excellence, serving industries such as government, education, healthcare, and corporate sectors across Australia.

Data#3 Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, as Data#3 Limited stands at A$6.9069. Prices have varied from A$6.8631 to A$6.963 throughout the session, marking a daily change of +1.9264%.

FAQ: Data#3 Limited (DTLau)

What is the current price of DTLau stock?

The current trading price is A$6.9069.

Does DTLau pay dividends?

Data#3 Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DTLau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Data#3 Limited operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary presence.

What is DTLau best known for?

Data#3 Limited is most famous for providing IT solutions and services.

What assets are typically shown together with DTLau?

Commonly shown alongside DTLau: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Matson Inc, Cedar Woods Properties