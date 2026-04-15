Trade Helia Group Ltd - GMAau CFD

What is Helia Group Ltd (GMAau)?

Helia Group Ltd is an Australian financial services company specializing in providing insurance and financial solutions. The company operates primarily in the mortgage insurance sector, offering products that protect lenders against borrower default risks. Helia Group also engages in other financial services, including personal insurance and investment products. The company collaborates with various financial institutions to support homeownership and lending activities. Its business model focuses on risk assessment and management within the housing finance market. Helia Group's operations are centered around leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to maintain portfolio quality and support sustainable lending practices. The company plays a role in facilitating access to credit by mitigating risks for lenders, thereby contributing to the broader financial ecosystem. Helia Group is structured to comply with regulatory standards governing insurance and financial services in Australia. Its activities are aligned with industry practices aimed at balancing risk and growth within the housing finance sector.

Helia Group Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trading trends as Helia Group Ltd trades at A$5.336. It has fluctuated within the range of A$5.294 to A$5.374, showing a daily change of +0.1885%.

FAQ: Helia Group Ltd (GMAau)

What is the current price of GMAau stock?

Helia Group Ltd is currently priced at A$5.336.

Does GMAau pay dividends?

Helia Group Ltd pays dividends to its investors.

Does GMAau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Helia Group Ltd operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors only.

What is GMAau best known for?

Helia Group Ltd is most famous for providing specialist insurance and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with GMAau?

Commonly shown alongside GMAau: China Coal Energy, First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF, Agenus