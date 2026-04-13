Trade First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF - FEX CFD

What is First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF (FEX)?

First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to large-capitalization companies in the United States. The fund employs the AlphaDEX methodology, which is a rules-based stock selection process that aims to identify securities with growth and value characteristics. It typically includes companies across various sectors, offering diversified exposure to the US large-cap equity market. The fund is structured as a UCITS ETF, adhering to regulatory standards that facilitate cross-border investment within Europe. It seeks to replicate the performance of an underlying index that is constructed using the AlphaDEX selection criteria, focusing on fundamental and technical factors. This ETF is managed by First Trust, an asset management company known for its range of thematic and factor-based investment products. The fund is suitable for investors looking for a systematic approach to large-cap US equity exposure with a focus on combining growth and value attributes.

First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, with Avantis Emerging Markets Equity UCITS ETF standing at £77.89. Trading has occurred within the range of £77.44 to £77.72, showing a daily change percentage of -0.5763%.

FAQ: First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX UCITS ETF (FEX)

What is the current price of FEX stock?

Currently, the price is £77.89.

Does FEX pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends derived from its holdings.

Does FEX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

There is no registered presence or office of the company in the UAE; operations are conducted via distributors.

What is FEX best known for?

It is most famous for its AlphaDEX methodology applied to US large-cap stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with FEX?

Commonly shown alongside FEX: Kathmandu Holdings Limited, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF, Jupiter FM