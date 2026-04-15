Trade Kathmandu Holdings Limited - KMDau CFD

What is Kathmandu Holdings Limited (KMDau)?

Kathmandu Holdings Limited is an outdoor and adventure retail company based in Australia and New Zealand. The company designs, sources, and retails outdoor apparel, equipment, and accessories catering to activities such as hiking, camping, and travel. Kathmandu operates a network of retail stores alongside e-commerce platforms to serve customers across multiple countries. The company emphasizes product functionality, durability, and sustainability in its offerings. Kathmandu Holdings Limited serves a market of outdoor enthusiasts and consumers seeking performance-oriented gear. It holds a notable position in the outdoor retail sector within the Australasian region.

Kathmandu Holdings Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Kathmandu Holdings Limited’s market activity, currently quoted at A$0.0571. Its daily price has ranged from A$0.0539 to A$0.0579, showing a daily change of -5.2632%.

FAQ: Kathmandu Holdings Limited (KMDau)

What is the current price of KMDau stock?

The current trading price is A$0.0571.

Does KMDau pay dividends?

Kathmandu Holdings Limited pays dividends.

Does KMDau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kathmandu Holdings Limited operates in the UAE through partners and does not have an official office or subsidiary.

What is KMDau best known for?

Kathmandu Holdings Limited is most famous for its outdoor clothing and equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with KMDau?

Commonly shown alongside KMDau: Sui Group Holdings Limited, Gerdau, COPT Defense Properties