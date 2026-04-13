Trade COPT Defense Properties - CDP CFD

What is COPT Defense Properties (CDP)?

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on properties serving the U.S. government, particularly the Department of Defense and related agencies. The company owns and manages a portfolio of specialized industrial and office properties, primarily located near military installations and government facilities. Its properties are designed to meet the unique requirements of defense-related tenants, including secure access and compliance with government standards. COPT Defense Properties generates income through leasing arrangements with government agencies and contractors. The company’s strategy involves acquiring, developing, and managing properties that support national security operations. Its portfolio includes facilities used for research, development, manufacturing, and administrative functions. The company operates within a niche market influenced by government defense spending and policy priorities. It maintains relationships with government entities to align its property offerings with tenant needs.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements, as Chemed Corp stands at $32.06. The price has moved between $31.77 and $32.15, marking a daily change of -0.7766%.

FAQ: COPT Defense Properties (CDP)

What is the current price of CDP stock?

COPT Defense Properties is currently priced at $32.06.

Does CDP pay dividends?

COPT Defense Properties pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CDP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

COPT Defense Properties does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is CDP best known for?

COPT Defense Properties is most famous for its specialized real estate services focused on defense and government tenants.

What assets are typically shown together with CDP?

Commonly shown alongside CDP: Forestar Group Inc, ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30, First Horizon