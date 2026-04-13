Trade Forestar Group Inc - FOR CFD

What is Forestar Group Inc (FOR)?

Forestar Group Inc is a real estate company specializing in land development and residential lot sales. The company acquires, develops, and sells land parcels primarily for residential homebuilding purposes. Its operations include land acquisition, entitlement, development, and lot sales to homebuilders. Forestar Group focuses on markets with strong demand for residential housing and works to prepare land for construction by securing necessary approvals and infrastructure development. The company serves as an intermediary between raw landowners and homebuilders, facilitating the transition of land to buildable lots. It operates across various regions in the United States, adapting to local market conditions and regulatory environments. Forestar Group's business model is centered on capitalizing on housing market trends through strategic land development and sales.

Forestar Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Forestar Group Inc trading levels, with Forestar Group Inc at $26.25. The intraday price fluctuated between $25.03 and $26.05, with a daily move of +0.2696%.

FAQ: Forestar Group Inc (FOR)

What is the current price of FOR stock?

Forestar Group's current price is $26.25.

Does FOR pay dividends?

Forestar Group pays dividends to its investors.

Does FOR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Forestar Group Inc does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors only.

What is FOR best known for?

The company is most famous for land development and real estate services.

What assets are typically shown together with FOR?

Commonly shown alongside FOR: McDonald's, Mount Gibson Iron, Lion Rock Minerals Limited