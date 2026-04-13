Trade First Horizon National - FHN CFD

What is First Horizon (FHN)?

First Horizon Corporation is a regional financial services company offering a range of banking and financial products primarily in the United States. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, treasury management, and mortgage solutions. First Horizon serves individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients through a network of branches and digital platforms. The firm also offers wealth management and investment advisory services. Its operations focus on delivering financial solutions tailored to the needs of its customer base, emphasizing community banking and relationship-driven service models. First Horizon supports economic development and financial growth within its regional markets.

First Horizon Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market moves, with First Horizon currently priced at $24.34. During the trading session, the price ranged from $23.72 to $24.25, marking a daily change of +0.7917%.

FAQ: First Horizon (FHN)

What is the current price of FHN stock?

First Horizon is currently trading at $24.34.

Does FHN pay dividends?

First Horizon pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FHN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

First Horizon does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates through partners only.

What is FHN best known for?

First Horizon is most famous for its regional banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with FHN?

Commonly shown alongside FHN: American Airlines Group Inc, WPP PLC, Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI)