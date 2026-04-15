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What is Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI) (NEMau)?

Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI) operates as a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a leading global mining company. The Australian branch focuses primarily on gold mining and exploration activities within Australia, contributing to the company's overall portfolio of precious metals. The operations include several significant mining sites known for their production of gold and associated minerals. The company emphasizes sustainable mining practices and environmental stewardship in its Australian operations. It also engages with local communities and indigenous groups to support social and economic development. Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI) benefits from advanced mining technologies and a skilled workforce to maintain efficient extraction and processing methods. The subsidiary plays a vital role in the broader strategy of Newmont Corporation, which is recognized for its extensive experience in the mining industry and commitment to responsible resource development. Its activities contribute to the supply of gold, which is used in various industrial, investment, and jewelry applications worldwide.

Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI) holds at A$165.64. It has moved within a range of A$165.47 to A$167.59 and reflects a daily change of +0.6505%.

FAQ: Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI) (NEMau)

What is the current price of NEMau stock?

The current price stands at A$165.64.

Does NEMau pay dividends?

Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI) pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NEMau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI) has a registered presence in the UAE but no official office or subsidiary.

What is NEMau best known for?

Newmont Corporation Australia (CDI) is most famous for gold mining and production.

What assets are typically shown together with NEMau?

Commonly shown alongside NEMau: The Wendy's, Gyre Therapeutics Inc, Sylvania Platinum Ltd