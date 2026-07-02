Trade The Wendy's Company - WEN

What is The Wendy's (WEN)?

The Wendy's Company is an international quick-service restaurant chain known for its hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and salads. Established in the United States, it operates a global network of company-owned and franchised restaurants. The company emphasizes a menu featuring fresh ingredients and signature items such as square-shaped beef patties and Frosty desserts. Its business model combines direct restaurant operations with franchising to expand its market presence. The Wendy's Company invests in marketing, supply chain management, and menu innovation to maintain competitiveness in the fast-food industry. It also focuses on digital ordering platforms and delivery services to adapt to evolving consumer preferences. The company serves a diverse customer base through its commitment to quality and convenience.

The Wendy's Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity with The Wendy's priced at $8.65. Prices have ranged from $8.61 to $9.41, amounting to a daily change of -3.2511%.

FAQ: The Wendy's (WEN)

What is the current price of WEN stock?

The current share price is $8.65.

Does WEN pay dividends?

The Wendy's pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does WEN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The Wendy's does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners and distributors.

What is WEN best known for?

The Wendy's is most famous for its fast-food hamburger restaurants.

What assets are typically shown together with WEN?

Commonly shown alongside WEN: ArriVent Biopharma Inc, Wickes Group plc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF