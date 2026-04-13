Trade Gerdau S.A. - GGB CFD

What is Gerdau (GGB)?

Gerdau is a multinational corporation headquartered in Brazil, primarily engaged in the production of steel. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown to become one of the largest steel producers in the Americas. Gerdau operates through various segments, including long steel, special steel, and recycling, serving industries such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing. The company maintains an extensive network of steel mills and recycling facilities across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Gerdau places emphasis on sustainable practices, including the use of scrap metal in steel production, which contributes to resource efficiency and environmental conservation. Its product portfolio includes steel bars, wire rods, structural steel, and other steel products tailored to meet diverse industrial needs. The company is recognized for its integrated production process, combining raw material sourcing, steelmaking, and distribution. Gerdau's operations reflect a commitment to innovation and quality within the steel industry, supporting infrastructure development and industrial growth in multiple regions.

Gerdau Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Gerdau currently priced at $4.22. Its intraday price fluctuated from $4.13 up to $4.2, showing a daily change of -0.4762%.

FAQ: Gerdau (GGB)

What is the current price of GGB stock?

The current price stands at $4.22.

Does GGB pay dividends?

Gerdau pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does GGB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Gerdau operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is GGB best known for?

Gerdau is most famous for producing long steel products and special steel for the construction and industrial sectors.

What assets are typically shown together with GGB?

Commonly shown alongside GGB: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF, AFRY AB, Old Republic