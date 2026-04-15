Trade Old Republic International Corporation - ORI CFD

What is Old Republic (ORI)?

Old Republic International Corporation is an insurance holding company providing a range of property and casualty insurance products. Its operations include underwriting commercial and personal insurance policies, as well as offering title insurance and related services. The company serves various sectors such as transportation, construction, real estate, and financial services. Old Republic's business model involves risk assessment, policy issuance, claims management, and investment of premiums. It operates through multiple subsidiaries, each specializing in different insurance lines. The company focuses on maintaining financial stability and underwriting discipline to manage risk exposure. Old Republic also engages in title insurance, supporting real estate transactions by protecting against title defects. Its geographic reach encompasses numerous states and regions, with a network of agents and brokers. The company emphasizes long-term relationships with clients and prudent management practices within the insurance industry.

Old Republic Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Old Republic trading at $41.27. The price today ranges from $40.94 up to $41.32, with a daily change of -0.8224%.

FAQ: Old Republic (ORI)

What is the current price of ORI stock?

Old Republic's current price is $41.27.

Does ORI pay dividends?

Old Republic pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ORI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Old Republic operates in the UAE through partners and distributors only.

What is ORI best known for?

Old Republic is most famous for its title insurance and risk management services.

What assets are typically shown together with ORI?

Commonly shown alongside ORI: SJM, Johnson Service Group PLC, Qiagen