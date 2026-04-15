Trade ProShares Short Russell2000 - RWM CFD

What is ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)?

ProShares Short Russell2000 is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide inverse exposure to the Russell 2000 Index. The fund seeks to deliver the opposite daily performance of the index, which comprises small-cap U.S. companies. By using derivatives and other financial instruments, it aims to achieve its investment objective, allowing investors to potentially profit from declines in the underlying index. The fund is managed by ProShares, a firm specializing in leveraged and inverse exchange-traded products. It is primarily utilized by investors seeking to hedge risk or gain short exposure to the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The fund's structure and strategy involve daily rebalancing to maintain its inverse correlation, which may affect long-term performance relative to the index's inverse returns. It is part of a broader category of inverse ETFs that serve as tools for portfolio diversification and risk management within investment strategies.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Trivago NV currently at $15.02. During the session, it has moved between $14.9 and $15, with a daily change of -0.2007%.

FAQ: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

What is the current price of RWM stock?

The current price is $15.02.

Does RWM pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does RWM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ProShares operates in the UAE market through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is RWM best known for?

ProShares Short Russell2000 is most famous for providing inverse exposure to the Russell 2000 index.

What assets are typically shown together with RWM?

Commonly shown alongside RWM: Chalice Mining Ltd, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, iShares Automation & Robotics UCITS ETF