Trade Smith & Nephew PLC - SN. CFD

What is Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)?

Smith & Nephew PLC is a multinational medical technology company headquartered in the United Kingdom. It specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced medical devices used in orthopedics, wound management, and sports medicine. The company’s product portfolio includes joint replacement implants, surgical instruments, and biologic materials designed to support tissue repair and regeneration. Smith & Nephew operates globally, serving hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers. Its activities encompass research, development, manufacturing, and distribution, with a focus on improving patient outcomes through innovative medical solutions.

Smith & Nephew PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market shifts, with Bausch Health Companies Inc. priced at £12.5075. The intraday trading range spans from £12.2527 to £12.5524, with a daily change of +2.3321%.

FAQ: Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

What is the current price of SN. stock?

The current price of Smith & Nephew PLC is £12.5075.

Does SN. pay dividends?

Smith & Nephew PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SN. have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Smith & Nephew PLC has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is SN. best known for?

Smith & Nephew PLC is most famous for its advanced medical devices and wound care products.

What assets are typically shown together with SN.?

Commonly shown alongside SN.: Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., NiSource Inc, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc