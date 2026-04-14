Trade NiSource Inc - NI CFD

What is NiSource Inc (NI)?

NiSource Inc is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates regulated utilities serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers across multiple states in the United States. NiSource's operations include the transmission, distribution, and storage of natural gas as well as the generation and delivery of electric power. The company focuses on maintaining infrastructure reliability, safety, and environmental stewardship. NiSource also invests in renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives to support sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, the company plays a significant role in the regional energy markets it serves.

NiSource Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trading dynamics with NiSource Inc at $47.13. Its price today has fluctuated between $46.63 and $47.23, resulting in a daily percentage change of -0.2124%.

FAQ: NiSource Inc (NI)

What is the current price of NI stock?

The current price is $47.13.

Does NI pay dividends?

NiSource Inc pays dividends to shareholders.

Does NI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NiSource Inc does not have a direct office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is NI best known for?

NiSource Inc is most famous for its natural gas and electric utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with NI?

Commonly shown alongside NI: SM Energy, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Corsair Gaming, Inc.