Trade Sm Energy - SM CFD

What is SM Energy (SM)?

SM Energy is an independent energy company involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company focuses on onshore operations within key resource basins in the United States. Its activities include drilling, well completion, and reservoir management aimed at optimizing hydrocarbon recovery. SM Energy employs technological advancements and data analytics to enhance operational efficiency and resource development. The company operates within the upstream sector of the energy industry, navigating market dynamics related to commodity prices, regulatory environments, and environmental considerations.

SM Energy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market developments, with SM Energy currently at $27.54. The price has oscillated between $27.44 and $28.3, reflecting a daily percentage move of -4.4159%.

FAQ: SM Energy (SM)

What is the current price of SM stock?

SM Energy's current price is $27.54.

Does SM pay dividends?

SM Energy pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SM Energy does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is SM best known for?

The company is most famous for its exploration and production of oil and natural gas.

What assets are typically shown together with SM?

Commonly shown alongside SM: Callaway Golf Company, iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF, St Barbara Limited