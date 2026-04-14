Trade Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. - 5714 CFD

What is Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (5714)?

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company operating in the fields of non-ferrous metals, environmental management, and electronic materials. Its business segments include mining, smelting, recycling, and waste treatment services. The company produces metals such as copper and zinc and manufactures electronic components used in various industries. Dowa Holdings also provides environmental solutions, including waste processing and soil remediation. It operates facilities for metal production and environmental services in Japan and abroad. The company focuses on sustainable resource management and environmental conservation. Dowa Holdings contributes to industrial supply chains and environmental protection efforts through its diversified operations.

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements for Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., currently priced at ¥10024.6. The instrument’s price has moved between ¥9758.2 and ¥10047.4, showing a daily change of +2.8214%.

FAQ: Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (5714)

What is the current price of 5714 stock?

The stock price is ¥10024.6 at present.

Does 5714 pay dividends?

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. provides dividends to its investors.

Does 5714 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is 5714 best known for?

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. is most famous for nonferrous metal smelting and environmental management services.

What assets are typically shown together with 5714?

Commonly shown alongside 5714: FleetPartners Group Ltd, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dana Gas PJSC