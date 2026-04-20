Trade Howard Hughes Holdings Inc - HHH CFD

What is Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH)?

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a diversified real estate company engaged in the ownership, development, and management of commercial and residential properties. The company operates through various subsidiaries and focuses on creating value through strategic investments in real estate assets, including office buildings, hotels, and master-planned communities. Its operations encompass property development, leasing, and management services, aiming to generate sustainable income streams. The company is known for its involvement in large-scale real estate projects and has a portfolio that includes both completed properties and properties under development. It also participates in joint ventures and partnerships to expand its real estate footprint. The company’s approach integrates urban planning and architectural design to enhance the quality and functionality of its developments. Its headquarters and primary operations are based in the United States, where it maintains a significant presence in key real estate markets. The company’s activities contribute to the broader real estate sector by providing commercial and residential spaces that support economic growth and community development.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trades, as Exodus Movement Inc is priced at $67.53. The session’s price range extends from $65.4 to $67.45, with a daily change percentage of +2.2458%.

FAQ: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (HHH)

What is the current price of HHH stock?

The current trading price is $67.53.

Does HHH pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HHH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Abu Dhabi.

What is HHH best known for?

The company is most famous for real estate development and property management services.

What assets are typically shown together with HHH?

Commonly shown alongside HHH: IAG - EUR, Twilio Inc, Empire State Realty Trust Inc