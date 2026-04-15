Trade Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc - SSD CFD

What is Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)?

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of engineered structural connectors and building products. The company produces a range of products including metal connectors, anchors, fasteners, and other components used in residential, commercial, and industrial construction. Its products are designed to enhance the strength, safety, and durability of structures by providing reliable connections between wood, concrete, and steel elements. Simpson Manufacturing serves customers in the construction industry, including builders, contractors, and distributors. The company operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers to support its product offerings. It is recognized for its innovation in building technology and commitment to quality standards. The company’s products comply with various building codes and industry regulations. Headquartered in the United States, it serves markets domestically and internationally.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Empire State Realty Trust Inc currently priced at $172.6. Throughout the day, it has ranged between $171.32 and $177.45, with a daily change of -3.1816%.

FAQ: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)

What is the current price of SSD stock?

The current trading price is $172.6.

Does SSD pay dividends?

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc pays dividends to its investors.

Does SSD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via distributors.

What is SSD best known for?

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is most famous for its engineered structural connectors and building products.

What assets are typically shown together with SSD?

Commonly shown alongside SSD: Jones Lang LaSalle, Deluxe Corp, CoreCivic, Inc.