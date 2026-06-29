Trade Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated - JLL

What is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)?

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. It provides advisory, brokerage, and property management services across commercial real estate sectors including office, industrial, retail, and residential. JLL operates globally, serving occupiers, investors, and developers with market research, transaction support, and strategic consulting. The company leverages technology and data analytics to enhance real estate decision-making and operational efficiency. JLL adheres to industry regulations and sustainability standards, promoting responsible real estate practices. Its organizational structure supports integrated service delivery across diverse geographic markets.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading activity, Jones Lang LaSalle is currently at $310.77. The price has moved between $300.36 and $314.78 during the session, with a daily change of +4.0323%.

FAQ: Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

What is the current price of JLL stock?

The stock price is currently $310.77.

Does JLL pay dividends?

Jones Lang LaSalle pays dividends.

Does JLL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Jones Lang LaSalle has an official office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is JLL best known for?

Jones Lang LaSalle is most famous for its commercial real estate services and investment management.

What assets are typically shown together with JLL?

Commonly shown alongside JLL: Neurocrine, Primis Financial Corp, Accor