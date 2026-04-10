Trade Accor - AC CFD

What is Accor (AC)?

Accor is a multinational hospitality company headquartered in France, recognized as one of the world's largest hotel operators. Founded in 1967, the company manages a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, and vacation properties across various market segments, ranging from economy to luxury. Accor operates through multiple brands that cater to different customer needs and preferences, including both owned and franchised properties. The company emphasizes sustainable development and innovation within the hospitality industry, integrating digital technologies and environmental initiatives into its operations. Accor's global presence spans numerous countries, enabling it to serve a wide range of international travelers. The organization also focuses on loyalty programs and partnerships to enhance guest experiences and maintain competitive positioning. Its business model combines hotel management, franchising, and property ownership, contributing to its diversified revenue streams. Accor's role in the hospitality sector is marked by its extensive network, brand portfolio, and commitment to evolving industry standards.

Accor Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading dynamics as Accor stands at €45.12. It has moved within a daily range of €44.225 to €45.58, reflecting a percentage change of +1.1117%.

FAQ: Accor (AC)

What is the current price of AC stock?

Accor's current share price is €45.12.

Does AC pay dividends?

Accor pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Accor operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is AC best known for?

Accor is most famous for its hotel and hospitality services.

What assets are typically shown together with AC?

Commonly shown alongside AC: Peab, Sigma Healthcare Limited, Myriad Genetics Inc