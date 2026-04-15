Trade Sigma Healthcare Limited - SIGau CFD

What is Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIGau)?

Sigma Healthcare Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare company. It supplies a wide range of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and healthcare consumables to pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. The company operates distribution centers and logistics networks to ensure efficient delivery of pharmaceutical goods across Australia. Sigma Healthcare Limited also offers pharmacy retail services and supports independent pharmacies through various programs and partnerships. The company emphasizes compliance with regulatory standards and quality assurance in its operations. Its role in the healthcare supply chain contributes to the accessibility and availability of medicines and health products within the Australian healthcare system.

Sigma Healthcare Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest session data, with Sigma Healthcare Limited valued at A$2.7027. It has experienced price fluctuations between A$2.6773 and A$2.7172, with a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIGau)

What is the current price of SIGau stock?

The stock price is currently A$2.7027.

Does SIGau pay dividends?

Sigma Healthcare Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SIGau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sigma Healthcare Limited has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is SIGau best known for?

The company is most famous for pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare products.

What assets are typically shown together with SIGau?

Commonly shown alongside SIGau: Paylocity Holding Corp, VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF, Elevance Health Inc.