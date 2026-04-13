Trade Deluxe Corp - DLX CFD

What is Deluxe Corp (DLX)?

Deluxe Corporation is an American company specializing in providing marketing, financial, and business services primarily to small businesses. Founded in 1915, the company has evolved from its origins in check printing to a broader portfolio that includes digital marketing, web development, and financial technology solutions. Deluxe serves a diverse client base, including financial institutions, small businesses, and enterprises, offering products such as checks, forms, promotional products, and digital marketing services. The company operates through various segments, focusing on helping businesses manage payments, enhance customer engagement, and improve operational efficiency. Deluxe has a significant presence in North America and has expanded its offerings to adapt to the increasing digitization of business processes. Its services aim to support the growth and operational needs of its clients by integrating traditional and digital solutions. The company’s history reflects a continuous adaptation to changing market demands and technological advancements in the business services sector.

Deluxe Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd currently at $28.77. During the session, it has moved between $27.52 and $28.87, with a daily change of +1.8175%.

FAQ: Deluxe Corp (DLX)

What is the current price of DLX stock?

The current stock price is $28.77.

Does DLX pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DLX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Deluxe Corp does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is DLX best known for?

Deluxe Corp is most famous for providing check printing and financial technology services.

What assets are typically shown together with DLX?

Commonly shown alongside DLX: Cenovus Energy Inc, RYTHM Inc, BP - GBP