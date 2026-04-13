Trade CoreCivic, Inc. - CXW CFD

What is CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)?

CoreCivic, Inc. is a company that owns and manages correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It provides management and operation services for prisons and detention centers under contracts with government agencies. CoreCivic’s facilities house a range of populations including federal, state, and local inmates. The company also offers residential reentry programs aimed at supporting the reintegration of individuals into society. CoreCivic’s operations include facility management, inmate services, and rehabilitation programs. The company engages in partnerships with government entities to address correctional needs and public safety objectives. It operates under regulatory frameworks governing correctional facility standards and inmate care. CoreCivic’s business model centers on providing secure and efficient correctional solutions while navigating the complexities of the criminal justice system.

CoreCivic, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics with CoreCivic, Inc. at $19.91. Intraday movements have spanned from $19.38 to $19.88, resulting in a daily change of -0.2017%.

FAQ: CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)

What is the current price of CXW stock?

The current price stands at $19.91.

Does CXW pay dividends?

CoreCivic, Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CXW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CoreCivic, Inc. does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is CXW best known for?

CoreCivic, Inc. is most famous for its private prison management services.

What assets are typically shown together with CXW?

Commonly shown alongside CXW: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, IBEX Limited, West Japan Railway Company