Trade Renaissance IPO ETF - IPOus

What is Renaissance IPO ETF (IPOus)?

Renaissance IPO ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of newly public companies listed on U.S. exchanges. The fund invests primarily in initial public offerings (IPOs) and recent IPOs, aiming to provide exposure to emerging growth companies entering the public markets. It uses a rules-based methodology to select and weight its holdings based on factors such as market capitalization and liquidity. The ETF offers investors a diversified portfolio of recently listed companies across various sectors, reflecting trends in IPO activity and market participation. It is managed by Renaissance Capital, a firm specializing in IPO research and investment products.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics, with Renaissance IPO ETF standing at $58.77 at present. Throughout the day, it has ranged from $55.02 to $56.89, with a percentage change of +1.192%.

FAQ: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPOus)

What is the current price of IPOus stock?

The current price stands at $58.77.

Does IPOus pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does IPOus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The Renaissance IPO ETF does not have a physical presence or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partner networks.

What is IPOus best known for?

The ETF is most famous for tracking newly public companies through IPOs.

What assets are typically shown together with IPOus?

Commonly shown alongside IPOus: Market Access Rogers International Commodity Index UCITS ETF, TriMas Corp, Trend Micro Incorporated